#NewsBytesExclusive: Aashiesh Sharrma says, 'Siya Ke Ram' is Gen-Z's 'Ramayana'

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 23, 2023 | 11:14 am 3 min read

Actor Aasheish Sharrma played Lord Ram's character in Star Plus's 2015 series 'Siya Ke Ram'

TV actor Aashiesh Sharrma, who played Lord Ram in the 2015 TV series Siya Ke Ram, has now opened up on the debate surrounding Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush. After having watched it in the theaters, the actor is displeased with Raut's version of Ramayana. Talking to NewsBytes, Sharrma said that not Adipurush, but Siya Ke Ram is the ideal Ramayana for the Gen-Z.

For Sharrma, 'Adipurush' is an 'ignorant effort'

The actor pointed out not one but multiple mistakes in Adipurush, including its character representation, language, and looks, calling it an "ignorant effort" with a lack of research. "Forget about researching it in our scriptures, there's so much information available on Ramayana in popular culture or our belief system. Even those have been depicted wrongly in Adipurush," said Sharrma.

Is 'Adipurush' a 'Ramayana' meant for the younger generation?

Revealing his social media was flooded with praise for Siya Ke Ram after Adipurush's trailer was released, Sharrma said that it's his show which is ideal for the Gen-Z. "Like how the makers of (Adipurush) are claiming that they have made it for the Gen-Z, I would say Siya Ke Ram is the idol example of Ramayana being made for the modern generation."

Sharrma revealed why people are watching 'Adipurush'

Sharrma said that though Adipurush opened to Rs. 140 crore, it dipped because it didn't meet expectations. "If an Rs. 700 crore film makes Rs. 200-300 crore, it's a huge disaster," he said, adding that people went to watch it for their dedication toward Lord Ram. "The other reason why people are watching it is to know how wrong can they go with Ramayana."

Addressing Mukesh Khanna's 'burn the team' comment

Reacting to Mukesh Khanna's recent comments on burning Adipurush's whole team, Sharrma said, "No responsible individual or citizen would ever say something like that." He further added: "We are a nation that strongly believes in Ramayana and Shri Ram. Forgiveness is the foremost thing we need to adhere to. Also, we need to learn from our mistakes. Anybody can falter, knowingly or unknowingly."

'There will always be comparisons with 1987's 'Ramayan'

Recalling the release of Siya Ke Ram and the comparisons it faced, Sharrma said that every time there is an adaptation of the epic, it will be compared to Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. "Films were made on Ramayana before the 1987's series too, but the TV series became a cult. Whenever a Ramayana is made, it'll directly be compared with the original series," he said.

