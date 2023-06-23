Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna issues clarification after being 'duped' by her manager

Written by Isha Sharma June 23, 2023 | 10:43 am 2 min read

Rashmika Mandanna has cleared the air surrounding the reports of animosity with her manager

Just a few days ago, reports surfaced that Varisu actor Rashmika Mandanna has been cheated of Rs. 80L by her manager. Rumors were also rife that the actor had fired her manager as a result of the financial fraud. However, on Thursday, the actor and her manager issued a joint statement clarifying the entire matter and stressing that they parted ways "amicably."

'There's no animosity between the two'

"Rashmika Mandanna and her manager have recently announced their amicable decision to part ways! Thereby addressing the numerous reports circulating about their separation. In an official clarification, both Rashmika and her manager emphasized that there is no animosity between them and refuted the rumors surrounding their departure (sic)," said the joint statement shared on social media by Mandanna and her ex-manager.

The two will be 'pursuing independent paths' ahead

The statement underlined their plans and said, "They asserted their commitment to professionalism and revealed their mutual agreement to pursue independent paths moving forward. This statement aims to quell the media speculation and put an end to the unfounded rumors surrounding their professional relationship." Notably, the statement hasn't been uploaded on Mandanna's social media accounts but is doing rounds online and in the press.

Alleged financial fraud: This is what the rumors stated

A few days ago, a report in Pinkvilla suggested that not all was well between the Goodbye actor and her employee. "There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of Rs. 80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn't want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager," a source informed the portal.

Upcoming films: Here's what's cooking for Mandanna professionally

Mandanna, popular due to films such as Kirik Party and Dear Comrade, debuted in Hindi movies through Vikas Bahl's Goodbye and followed it up with Mission Majnu. Up next, she will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's multistarrer Animal, where she will co-star alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. She is also a part of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

