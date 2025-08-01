Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rise ahead of key AGM tomorrow
What's the story
Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares rose 0.96% on Thursday, closing at ₹1,978.60 per share. The positive movement in the stock is often interpreted as reflecting investor sentiment ahead of the bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for tomorrow, August 2. The AGM is a key event where shareholders are updated on the company's performance and future strategies.
Financial growth
Revenue growth story
Kotak Mahindra Bank has shown consistent financial growth over the past year. The bank's revenue has steadily increased, with quarterly revenue rising from ₹15,836 crore in June 2024 to ₹17,248 crore in June 2025. The yearly revenue also increased from ₹56,236 crore in 2024 to ₹65,668 crore in 2025. This steady growth indicates a strong financial performance by Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Profit increase
Net profit and EPS surge
Along with revenue, Kotak Mahindra Bank has also seen a consistent increase in its net profit. The yearly net profit rose to ₹21,946 crore in 2025 from ₹17,977 crore in 2024. The bank's earnings per share (EPS) also grew, with the yearly EPS increasing from ₹91.45 in 2024 to ₹111.29 in 2025. These numbers indicate a strong financial performance by Kotak Mahindra Bank over the past year.
Financial foundation
Balance sheet highlights
The balance sheet of Kotak Mahindra Bank shows a strong financial foundation. Total liabilities increased from ₹620,429 crore in March 2023 to ₹879,774 crore in March 2025. Total assets also increased, mirroring the growth in liabilities and reaching ₹879,774 crore by March 2025. Deposits grew from ₹361,272 crore to ₹494,707 crore during the same period, while loans and advances rose from ₹359,107 crore to ₹486,165 crore.
Financial metrics
NPA and and Capital
As of March 2025, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a gross NPA of 1.40%, slightly up from 1.39% in March 2024. The net NPA was at a mere 0.04%, down from previous year's figure of 0.34%. The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood strong at a healthy 23.30%. At its last traded price of ₹1,978.60 per share, Kotak Mahindra Bank had a market capitalization of ₹3.94 lakh crore, often interpreted as indicative of investor confidence and financial stability ahead of AGM meeting.