Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rise ahead of key AGM tomorrow

Kotak Mahindra Bank 's shares rose 0.96% on Thursday, closing at ₹1,978.60 per share. The positive movement in the stock is often interpreted as reflecting investor sentiment ahead of the bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for tomorrow, August 2. The AGM is a key event where shareholders are updated on the company's performance and future strategies.

Financial growth Revenue growth story Kotak Mahindra Bank has shown consistent financial growth over the past year. The bank's revenue has steadily increased, with quarterly revenue rising from ₹15,836 crore in June 2024 to ₹17,248 crore in June 2025. The yearly revenue also increased from ₹56,236 crore in 2024 to ₹65,668 crore in 2025. This steady growth indicates a strong financial performance by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Profit increase Net profit and EPS surge Along with revenue, Kotak Mahindra Bank has also seen a consistent increase in its net profit. The yearly net profit rose to ₹21,946 crore in 2025 from ₹17,977 crore in 2024. The bank's earnings per share (EPS) also grew, with the yearly EPS increasing from ₹91.45 in 2024 to ₹111.29 in 2025. These numbers indicate a strong financial performance by Kotak Mahindra Bank over the past year.

Financial foundation Balance sheet highlights The balance sheet of Kotak Mahindra Bank shows a strong financial foundation. Total liabilities increased from ₹620,429 crore in March 2023 to ₹879,774 crore in March 2025. Total assets also increased, mirroring the growth in liabilities and reaching ₹879,774 crore by March 2025. Deposits grew from ₹361,272 crore to ₹494,707 crore during the same period, while loans and advances rose from ₹359,107 crore to ₹486,165 crore.