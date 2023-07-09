Entertainment

#BaipanBhaariDeva: All about female-centric Marathi film making waves in Maharashtra

July 09, 2023

'Baipan Bhaari Deva' is currently in theaters

Baipan Bhaari Deva might turn out to be the next Sairat! The Marathi film—the title of which translates to "womanhood is awesome, god"—was reportedly made on a Rs. 5cr budget and has already netted three times its production cost! Directed by Kedar Shinde and co-produced by Jio Studios, it stars Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni, Deepa Parab, Shilpa Navalkar, and Suchitra Bandekar.

Look at film's phenomenal commercial performance

The film was released on June 30 and has reportedly emerged as the biggest Marathi weekend opener as well as the highest-grossing Marathi film of the year so far. Despite facing competition from Satyaprem Ki Katha, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and now Neeyat, the film is holding the fort strongly. Per Koimoi, its box office collection (Maharashtra) is currently Rs. 19.8cr!

What is plot all about?

IMDb describes the plot as follows, "Six estranged sisters who are forced to come together for a Managalagaur competition. Can they overcome their past and face their struggles?" Managalagaur is reportedly a predominantly Maharashtrian festival where women congregate and play games during the Shravan month (monsoon). It is dedicated to Goddess Mangala Gauri/Goddess Parvati and is described as a "musical get-together of women."

What do critics' reviews say?

ETimes wrote in its review, "This film is a revelation of sorts... Baipan Bhaari Deva is a rainbow of emotions—the six characters (sisters) signifying six colors and the writer, Vaishali Naik, signifying the seventh." Film Information wrote, "Kedar Shinde's direction is superb. He has not only narrated the subject with conviction but has also extracted very good work from out of his cast members."

Learn more about movie's crew, supporting cast

The dramedy currently has an 8.6/10 score on IMDb. It has been penned by Omkar Mangesh Datt and Naik, known for Kya Haal, Mr. Panchaal? and Barrister Babu, respectively. Director Shinde's previous work includes Kalla and Irada Pakka, among others. Varad Chavan, Tushar Dalvi, and Ramakant Dayma, among others, make up the supporting cast. It will reportedly stream on JioCinema post its theatrical run.

