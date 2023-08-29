Ajay Devgn-Luv Ranjan reunite for 'De De Pyaar De 2'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 05:25 pm 1 min read

'De De Pyaar De 2' will go on floors in early 2024

Luv Ranjan is known for making quirky romantic comedies. The producer is set to reunite with Ajay Devgn for De De Pyaar De 2 and reports are rife that the film will go on floors in early 2024. Viewers are eagerly waiting for another entertaining chapter in this unconventional love story.

Plot of the sequel

A source told Pinkvilla, "The writers of De De Pyaar De, Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain have come up with a script that acts as an apt sequel to the film and, in fact, takes things a notch higher on the conflict front." The sequel will explore the reactions of Ayesha's family to her relationship with a 50-year-old man, further developing the story of Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's characters.

Crew of the film

The creative team behind the film includes original writers Ranjan and Jain, who have crafted a fitting follow-up, with Anshul Sharma taking the director's chair. Devgn's involvement in De De Pyaar De 2 adds yet another successful franchise to his impressive list of box-office hits. With the Singham, Golmaal, and Drishyam franchises already under his belt, Devgn continues to showcase his bankability as an actor across various genres.

