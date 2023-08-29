'Barbie' to 'Harry Potter': Highest-grossing Warner Bros. films

Entertainment

'Barbie' to 'Harry Potter': Highest-grossing Warner Bros. films

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 29, 2023 | 05:20 pm 2 min read

5 highest-grossing Warner Bros. films

In its 100 years of existence, Warner Bros. has consistently delivered blockbuster films that dominate the global box office and have an ever-lasting impact on popular culture. From popular and hit franchises like Harry Potter and DC films to Oscar-winning films like Casablanca, it has broken records one film at a time. Listed below are the highest-grossing movies produced by Warner Bros. to date.

'Barbie'

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the latest film Barbie has broken records and has reportedly surpassed Harry Potter to become the highest-grossing movie under Warner Bros. with over $1.342B haul after its sixth weekend. It's still running in the halls. The film, based on Mattel's Barbie dolls, stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It follows their journey of self-discovery.

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II'

Starring Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II is the last in the Harry Potter franchise. It unfolds how Harry, Ron, and Hermione look for Lord Voldemort's last few Horcruxes to destroy him in the last and final battle at Hogwarts. It has earned $1.34B gross worldwide, as per IMDb.

'Aquaman'

The 2018 DCEU superhero film Aquaman earned approximately $1.14B gross worldwide. The film is based on the DC Comics superhero Arthur Curry aka Aquaman, Justice League's founding member and son of the Queen of Atlantis, brought to life by Jason Momoa. In this, Aquaman embarks on a mission to avert a conflict between the sea and the land.

'The Dark Knight Rises'

The list of highest-grossing films under Warner Bros. is dominated by popular franchises like the DC films. Making it to the list is The Dark Knight Rises, one of Christopher Nolan's masterpieces. The Dark Knight Rises is the concluding chapter of Nolan's Batman trilogy in which Batman returns from exile after eight years. The film earned $1.08B globally.

'Joker'

Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character in the 2019 DC film, Joker is a gritty character study of the infamous Batman villain. It delves into the depths of Joker aka Arthur Fleck's mental illness and societal alienation, painting a harrowing portrait of a man's descent into madness. Collecting $1.06B worldwide, Joker is yet another DC film on the list.

Share this timeline