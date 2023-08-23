Sharman Joshi's 'Ziddii Sanam' filming starts soon

Entertainment

Sharman Joshi's 'Ziddii Sanam' filming starts soon

Written by Aikantik Bag August 23, 2023 | 01:10 pm 1 min read

'Ziddii Sanam' to go on floors by Setpember end

Sharman Joshi announced his upcoming film titled Ziddii Sanam. The quirky name has raised eyebrows and as fans speculate more about the film, the makers revealed that the movie will be going on floors by the end of September. The movie is headlined by a decent cast and it will be interesting to witness Joshi in a new avatar.

Joshi's excitement regarding the film

Sharing the announcement poster on Twitter, Joshi wrote, "Really looking forward to enact this character the kind that I've never portrayed before. May God bless us." The movie is helmed by Arvind Singh Rajpoot and is penned by Amjad Ali. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi, Aarya Babbar, and Sonalika Diwajita, among others. The project is bankrolled by Shivam Aggarwal, Nishana Kumar, and Singh Rajpoot.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline