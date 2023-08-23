OTT: Rosario Dawson's 'Ahsoka' is streaming now

Entertainment

OTT: Rosario Dawson's 'Ahsoka' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag August 23, 2023 | 12:52 pm 1 min read

The first two episodes of 'Ahsoka' are available now

﻿Star Wars is one of the most followed franchises in Hollywood and now the makers have released the first two episodes of their new mini-series titled Ahsoka. The series is streaming on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. The titular protagonist is taken from the cult series The Mandalorian. The series has eight episodes and is slated to conclude on October 3, 2023.

Cast, crew, and story of the series

The cast is headlined by Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian) and the story revolves around Ahsoka Tano who analyses threats after the fall of the Empire. The action-adventure drama is created by Dave Filoni and is bankrolled by Lucasfilm. Jon Favreau serves as one of the executive producers of the series. The cast includes Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline