5 top medical dramas to watch on OTT

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 23, 2023 | 11:59 am

Best medical shows to binge-watch on OTT

What makes the genre of medical dramas one of the most-watched on television and OTT? Is it the dramatic medical emergencies or the tension during ethical dilemmas? Or is it the high adrenaline rush that comes from the dramas going on in the staff's personal lives amid professional urgencies? We think, all. Here are some of the best medical dramas you shouldn't miss.

'House' (2004-2012)

House follows Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) who is a misanthropic and unconventional medical genius managing a group of diagnosticians at the fictional Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital (PPTH) in New Jersey despite his dependence on pain medication. Originally running on the Fox network for eight seasons, House also called House, M.D. is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

'Grey's Anatomy' (2005- )

With over 19 seasons, Grey's Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama in the history of television. It's available on Netflix. Based in the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, it revolves around the personal and professional lives of its surgical interns and residents. Dr. Meredith Grey's journey from a surgical intern to a doctor to the hospital's chief of general surgery serves as the central point.

'The Good Doctor' (2017- )

The Good Doctor was like a break from the craze of House and Grey's Anatomy. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it centers on young autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy, who comes from the small town of Casper, Wyoming. To work at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, he moves to San Jose, California. Recently, in April, the show was renewed for a seventh season.

'The Resident' (2018-2023)

The Resident focuses on the daily activities of employees at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital while generally casting a critical eye on the real-world administrative procedures used in the healthcare sector. Conrad Hawkins played by Matt Czuchry serves as the titular character in the series created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi. You can watch the series on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Good Sam' (2022)

Good Sam stars Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill) in the titular character along with Jason Isaacs. Streaming on JioCinema, the series follows heart surgeon Dr. Samantha Griffith (Bush) who ascends to the position of chief medical officer of Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital after her supervisor and father, Dr. Rob Griffith (Isaacs) enters a coma. However, Griffith's life gets complicated as her father wakes up.

