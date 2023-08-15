Decoding timeless watch pieces of 'Barbenheimer'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 15, 2023 | 06:16 pm 2 min read

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' featured a vintage collection of watches by Tag Heuer and Hamilton, respectively

The craze for Barbenheimer, a nickname coined for one of the biggest Hollywood clashes at the box office involving the films Barbie and Oppenheimer in July, is far from over. Filmmakers are known to focus on the minutest details of their characters, but what caught viewers' attention are the classic watch pieces from Tag Heuer and Hamilton that the characters wore in these films.

Ryan Gosling aka Ken's Tag Heuer pieces

It's absolutely no surprise that in Barbie as well as at the film's promotional events, Ryan Gosling was seen sporting a Tag Hueur piece on his wrist (not to forget the pink dial watch he wore for the Canada red carpet event). Being Tag Heuer's ambassador, Gosling wore at least three vintage Heuer Carrera chronographs in Barbie, which were from the 1960s and '70s.

Cillian Murphy's Hamilton Cushion B

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan continued his long association with Hamilton even through his latest movie, Oppenheimer. Actor Cillian Murphy, who played Robert J Oppenheimer in the film, donned at least three vintage collections of Hamilton: Cushion B, Lexington, and Endicott. On various occasions in the movie, Murphy was seen wearing these strikingly beautiful pieces with simple dials and classic leather straps.

Matt Damon donned Hamilton's Military Ordonance

If you thought Murphy was the only actor who wore a Hamilton piece in Oppenheimer, then you would be surprised to know that other stars donned some brilliant Hamilton watches, too. Matt Damon, who essayed the role of US Army Lieutenant General Leslie Jones, was spotted wearing two classic vintage Hamilton editions. He donned the brand's vintage Military Ordnance as well as Piping Rock.

Emily Blunt's Lady Hamilton A-2

Apart from Murphy's Cushion B two-handed watch from the 1930s and the 1940s' Lexington and golden Endicott, Emily Blunt sported a timeless number from the brand, too. Blunt, as Oppenheimer's wife Kitty Oppenheimer, wore a sleek Lady Hamilton A-2. The watch came with a feminine square dial along with gold-colored hands and indices. The quintessential Hamilton piece is reminiscent of the bygone era.

