Written by Tanvi Gupta August 15, 2023 | 04:44 pm 2 min read

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finalist Manisha Rani refutes inappropriate touching claims

Bigg Boss OTT 2 concluded on Monday night with YouTuber Elvish Yadav being crowned the winner of the show. Now, in an interview, one of the season's finalists, Manisha Rani, was questioned about her interaction with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on the show, which was labeled "uncomfortable" by netizens. Putting rest to all the alleged allegations, Rani has clarified that Bhatt's intentions were "very pure."

Bhatt's actions were deemed 'disgusting' by netizens

Bigg Boss OTT ﻿creators introduced a family week earlier in August, where contestants were reunited with their loved ones. To support Pooja Bhatt, her filmmaker father, Bhatt, made a special appearance in the house. While we witnessed Pooja's emotional reunion with her father, it was the filmmaker's kiss on Rani's hand that garnered the attention of netizens, who labeled his actions as "disgusting."

What exactly happened?

After entering the BB house, Bhatt reportedly walked straight toward Rani with outstretched arms, prompting her to rush and touch his feet. Urging her not to touch his feet, the filmmaker allegedly made an attempt to touch her feet and hugged her. Following this, he held her and locked eyes with her while she remained silent. This incident didn't go well with netizens.

This clip went viral on social media

'I wasn't uncomfortable,' says Rani

In her latest interview with News18, when asked about the alleged "inappropriate touching" by Bhatt, Rani responded, "I wasn't uncomfortable at all. If people are thinking that he touched me inappropriately, then that's very wrong." She added, "He's like my uncle, my father. Elders often express their love for young people in a certain way, sometimes by touching them... His intentions were very pure."

Pooja reacts to trolling over Bhatt-Rani interaction

Following the BB OTT 2 grand finale, director-actor Pooja addressed the criticism over her father's alleged "inappropriate" conduct toward Rani. In an interaction with ETimes, Pooja has stated, "When [Rani] hugs other contestants and asks for kisses then nobody has a problem. If people actually think like this, good luck to them. I don't think [Bhatt] or I need to clarify or dignify this."

