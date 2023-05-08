Entertainment

'Oppenheimer' trailer: Explosive historical drama packed with visual spectacle

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 08, 2023, 03:21 pm 3 min read

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated 'Oppenheimer's' new trailer unveiled

Christopher Nolan fans, rejoice! The new trailer for the acclaimed director's upcoming movie has been released. Oppenheimer, a biographical drama, is slated to hit theaters on July 21. After one trailer and several teasers, the newly-released clip promises an epic and mind-bending cinematic experience. Earlier, Nolan himself described the trailer as the "sights and sounds" of Oppenheimer. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.

Awe-inspiring trailer leaves fans intrigued

The over three-minute-long trailer kicks off with Cillian Murphy's voice declaring a "national emergency." The sharply-cut trailer follows the creation of the atomic bomb—which was made by the scientist Robert Oppenheimer. The trailer is packed with the classic Nolan-esque tension and visual spectacle, leaving us with more questions than answers. The clip concludes with a countdown to the most pivotal moments in history.

Take a look at the trailer here

Film is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning biography

Notably, the upcoming film will be Nolan's first project for Universal Pictures since leaving Warner Bros. after the release of Tenet (2020). The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer. It will follow Oppenheimer, played by Murphy, who famously led the US-led Manhattan Project to created the atomic bomb during World War II.

Meet cast of 'Oppenheimer'

The star-studded film features Murphy in the titular role and Emily Blunt in the role of Oppenheimer's wife. Robert Downey Jr. will be seen portraying the role of Lewis Strauss, who served on the US Atomic Energy Commission, while Matt Damon will play Lieutenant General Leslie Groves—the man who directed the Manhattan Project. Other prominent members include Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, and Rami Malek.

'Oppenheimer' is Nolan's 12th film

Nolan is the writer, director, and co-producer of Oppenheimer. The upcoming film is the director's 12th film, and he has reunited with Murphy on a project for the sixth time now. The duo has worked together on films, including the Batman franchise, Inception (2010), and Dunkirk (2017). During an interview with Total Film, Nolan described Oppenheimer as one of his "most challenging projects."

Nolan recreated the Trinity test in New Mexico

Earlier, the filmmaker noted that Oppenheimer avoided computer-generated visual effects and imagery for the atomic bomb explosion sequences. He stated, "I think recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico] without the use of computer graphics, was a huge challenge to take on." Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Oppenheimer is said to be Nolan's longest feature film to date.