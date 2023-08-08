Top IMDb-rated Angelina Jolie films you can't miss

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 08, 2023 | 12:41 pm 2 min read

Top Angelina Jolie films as per IMDb ratings

From spellbinding performances to brilliant filmmaking and humanitarian work, Angelina Jolie has made her mark in Hollywood from the very beginning and won hearts with her work. Jolie began her film career in Cyborg 2 (1993) and has won three Golden Globe Awards and an Oscar in a career spanning over three decades. Here's a curation of the top five films rated by IMDb.

'Changeling'

The 2008 American mystery crime drama film Changeling is one of Jolie's best performances in her career and is also the top-rated IMDb film of the actor with a 7.8/10 rating. Based on the 1928 Wineville Chicken Coop murders in California, it stars Jolie as a mom who is united with a boy she later learns is not her missing son.

'Girl, Interrupted'

Jolie won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for her performance in the 1999 American psychological drama Girl, Interrupted. Based on the 1993 memoir of the same name by Susanna Kaysen, the film revolves around a young woman who after an unsuccessful suicide attempt, is kept at a mental hospital for several months. It's Jolie's second best as per IMDb.

'Playing by Heart'

One of Jolie's most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films is the 1998 American comedy-drama film Playing by Heart. With an ensemble cast of Gillian Anderson, Ellen Burstyn, Sean Connery, Anthony Edwards, Jolie, Jay Mohr, Ryan Phillippe, Dennis Quaid, Gena Rowlands, Jon Stewart, and Madeleine Stowe, the film explores the path of love in the lives of these characters.

'Maleficent'

Many kids have grown up knowing and recognizing Jolie as Maleficent from the 2014 Disney film of the same name. Maleficent is a live-action retelling of Disney's 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty, an adaptation of Charles Perrault's 1697 fairy tale of the same title. Jolie portrays the titular character in the film which narrates the story from the perspective of the antagonist.

'Wanted'

Loosely based on the comic book miniseries by Mark Millar and JG Jones, Jolie plays an accomplished member of a secret society and a passionate member of their code in Wanted. This 2008 action thriller film follows a disgruntled account manager, who learns that his father was a professional assassin and decides to join the secret society where his father was involved.

