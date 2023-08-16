'Warrior Nun': Netflix's canceled series to return with movie trilogy

'Warrior Nun': Netflix's canceled series to return with movie trilogy

All Warrior Nun fans assemble! After a worldwide fan movement, the drama series is all set to make a comeback! On Tuesday, the show's executive producer Dean English confirmed that the Warrior Nun saga will continue through a trilogy of movies—sending fans into a frenzy. This comes after Netflix canceled the show in December 2022—prompting the emergence of the #SaveWarriorNun movement led by fans.

Why does this story matter?

Back in 2020, the first installment of Warrior Nun premiered on Netflix. Following its incredible viewership, the streaming giant greenlit Season 2 of the series—which streamed last November. However, reports emerged shortly thereafter indicating that Netflix opted not to proceed with a third installment of the series. Subsequently, devoted fans of the series launched the #SaveWarriorNun campaign, advocating for the revival of the series.

English announced the return of 'Warrior Nun' in a video

English posted a video in support of saving Warrior Nun and joyfully revealed, "I'm happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three." He also conveyed his gratitude to the loyal fans, saying, "It's because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories."

Here's more about cancellation and response thereafter

After series creator Simons Barry announced that Netflix passed on to revive Season 3—it sparked a fervent response. Many speculated this decision as part of "discontinuing shows led by female characters with queer representation." In the days that followed, a fan-driven campaign emerged, and a petition was established, which garnered over 1.23 lakh signatures. In June, Barry announced that the series had been revived.

What is 'Warrior Nun' all about?

Based on an eponymous comic book character crafted by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun tells a story of a 19-year-old girl named Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), who finds herself in a morgue with a newfound power and a sacred artifact fused into her back. As she grapples with her altered existence, she uncovers her role within an ancient order charged with combatting demons on Earth.

What to expect from the 'Warrior Nun' film trilogy?

When Barry announced the series's revival, many speculated the potential of Season 3—albeit on a different platform. Now, with the advent of the film trilogy, there's anticipation for the exploration of storylines that remained unresolved in Season 2, including the reunion of Silva and Beatrice, which was hinted at by the appearance of a luminous divine sword in the final episode of Season 2.

