Written by Tanvi Gupta July 28, 2023 | 02:10 am 4 min read

Revisiting 2019 K-drama 'Crash Landing On You'

K-dramas are popularly known for their excessive swoon-worthy moments, and Crash Landing On You is no exception! Helmed by Lee Jeong-hyo starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun, and Seo Ji-hye in the lead, this drama contains all the right ingredients: romance, drama, thrill, and mystery. CLOY—originally aired in 2019—might take over 17 hours to complete, but it's an utterly worthwhile experience! Here's why.

'CLOY' follows the serendipitous love story of two individuals

In a spectacularly unbelievable scenario, Yoon Se-ri (Son)—a multi-millionaire "corporate princess"—finds herself caught in a tornado during paragliding that transports her into the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea. There, she's discovered by a North Korean soldier, Captain Ri (Hyun), who initially suspects her of being a spy. However, as he gets to know her better, he risks everything to protect her.

What makes the storyline so captivating and compelling?

If you're a newbie to K-dramas, CLOY has a lot to offer you beyond romance, as it exposes its viewers to the culture of two different countries—sharing the same language—in the Korean Peninsula. For Indian audiences, this cross-border slow-burning drama might evoke memories of Veer Zaara. However, the key differentiation lies in the magnitude of barriers that exist in Yoon and Captain Ri's lives.

Awe-inspiring performances and eye-catching gazes of lead actors are exceptional

Talking about the performances, Hyun as Ri—perfectly embodies Mr. Darcy-like stoic persona, effortlessly concealing his pain, and problems with a layer of calm facade. Meanwhile, Son—as Yoon—exudes vibrancy, which definitely compliments the narrative. Together, they embody the phrase "opposites attract" flawlessly! Statutory warning: Keep some tissues handy, as their moving performances will surely bring tears to your eyes on more than one occasion!

Supporting characters energize the whole narrative

A significant source of enjoyment—in this sometimes tense and sometimes uber-romantic drama—comes from the supporting characters, who simply energize the narrative. There is Captain Ri's troop of lovable soldiers—Yang Kyung-won, Tang Jun-sang, Yoo Su-bin, and Lee Shin-young—who courageously accompany him even into the heart of "evil capitalism" Seoul. Then there is the chorus of North Korean village women—who add a delightful distraction.

Wait, there's another cross-border love story (sub-plot) in 'CLOY'!

The writers have commendably integrated a secondary set of lovers—this time North Korean girl Seo Dan, who is apparently Captain Ri's fiancée, and South Korean boy—Gu Seung-joon—a con artist with a complex past. While the main plot unfolds, this subplot adds a significant depth, and don't be shocked if, toward the end of the show, you start feeling sympathetic toward this set of lovers.

The writing and direction of 'CLOY' deserves a special shoutout

Park Ji-eun's writing deserves a special shoutout! Bringing a cross-border romantic story to life is a challenging task, but Park skillfully maintained this balance, keeping geo-politics—which is one of the central themes of the show—at the heart of it. Complementing Park's writing is director Lee, who masterfully handles the series and maintains a steady pace throughout, keeping the audience eagerly anticipating each episode.

When the sheer beauty of North and South comes together

Packed with visually stunning cinematography, the series captures a captivating journey from the distressed demilitarized zone of the North to the breathtaking landscapes of South Korea. Adding to its allure, the soundtrack contributes to the overall wholesomeness with songs like Here I Am Again, But It's Destiny, Flower, and Someday. Even after completing the show, these songs are sure to linger in your mind!

Finally, should you be investing your 17 hours in 'CLOY'?

A yes, and a no! We only recommend watching CLOY if you can bear the cheese-sizzling overflooded slow-burning romance, as shown blossoming between the lead characters. Viewers who are not inclined toward this genre may find this series slow-paced and might even lose interest midway through. However, it certainly caters to those who unapologetically want to indulge in some good onscreen romance.

