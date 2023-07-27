Prince Harry can now pursue legal claim against 'The Sun'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 27, 2023 | 05:26 pm 1 min read

Prince Harry's lawsuit against 'The Sun' takes a new turn

The British Royal Family has been under media scrutiny for decades. Prince Harry is known for making the headlines these days for various reasons. Now, reportedly, he got a green signal from London High Court in another legal battle against the British tabloid The Sun. The prince launched unlawful information-gathering claims against The Sun in September 2019. The case is taking an interesting turn.

Phone hacking claims cannot be used for proceedings

Back in April, the publisher argued that the prince's complaint was time-barred as some events took place in the late '90s and early 2000s. Interestingly, Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled that a certain part of the damage claims can proceed to trial. However, he barred claims related to the phone-hacking case, which came up during Harry's legal tussle with Mirror Group Newspapers.

Prince Harry v/s Mirror Group Newspapers case

In the Mirror Group case, Prince Harry alleged that "journalists from the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, and The People newspapers obtained private and confidential information about their lives through a variety of illegal means." The court trial started in June and was scheduled for seven weeks. Harry also became the first Royal to enter the witness box in 130 years.

