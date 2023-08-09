#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' is on autopilot mode

Oppenheimer is considered to be one of the monumental films of 2023. Christopher Nolan is known for his trademark storytelling and he did it again with this biopic too. The movie received rave reviews from critics and has been quite successful at the box office. In India, the film has been loved by viewers and has already surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Cillian Murphy-headlined film earned Rs. 1.3 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 116.46 crore in India. At the global level, it is marching toward the $600M mark. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Matt Damon, among others. It was pitted against Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

