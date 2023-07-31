OTT: Adarsh Gourav's 'Guns & Gulaabs' motion poster out
Adarsh Gourav is one of the most promising actors of the upcoming generation. The actor awed viewers with his performance in The White Tiger. Now, the actor is set to star in Raj & DK's upcoming series Guns & Gulaabs. Ahead of its trailer, the makers released a motion poster featuring the actor. The crime series will premiere on Netflix.
Cast and other details
The director duo dropped the motion poster and wrote, "Son of a gun... but he prefers gulaabs... Introducing Jugnu aka Chhota Ganchi!" The trailer of the much-awaited series will be unveiled on August 2." The impeccable cast is headlined by Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan, and TJ Bhanu, among others. It will be Satish Kaushik's posthumous release.