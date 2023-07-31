Neeraj Pandey to helm 'Special OPS' S02 soon: Report

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 31, 2023 | 06:22 pm 2 min read

Neeraj Pandey returns to helm Season 2 of 'Special OPS'

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey enjoys immense popularity in Bollywood—thanks to his impressive repertoire of credits. After delivering blockbuster hits like A Wednesday and Baby, Pandey ventured into the OTT space with the thriller series, Special OPS. Following the spin-off series, Special OPS: The Himmat Story, a report suggests Pandey will helm Season 2 of OPS after two years of the release of The Himmat Story.

Why does this story matter?

Famously known for helming acclaimed films like A Wednesday, Special 26, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Pandey has skillfully blended thrill, suspense, and realism into his stories to delve deep into the human psyche, which is widely appreciated by audiences. After conquering the silver screen, the filmmaker made an impressive entry into the OTT space in 2020 with his espionage series, Special OPS.

Pandey will kick off the shooting in October: Report

According to a Pinkvilla report, Pandey will kick off the second installment of Special OPS in October, with the same star-studded cast of Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, and Vinay Shukla, among others. Quoting a source, the report stated, "The makers have finished the writing and have already started the pre-production to begin shooting in October. The makers are eyeing an early 2024 premiere."

'Special OPS': Everything you need to know about the series

The thriller series featured Menon as Himmat Singh—a member of R&AW who forms a team of five agents to track a person—the mastermind of a terror attack that took place in India. The idea of the script was conceptualized by Pandey in late 2010—with the series scheduled to be aired on Star Plus—which didn't materialize. The filmmaker later revived the project in August 2019.

Meanwhile, here's everything about Pandey's upcoming venture, #AuronMeiKahaDumTha

Before that, Pandey is currently busy wrapping up his upcoming venture, Auron Mei Kahan Dum Tha, featuring Tabu and Ajay Devgn. The story is touted to be a unique romantic saga spanning 20 years, promising an intriguing narrative. Notably, this project marks the 10th collaboration between Tabu and Devgn, who have previously shared screen space in films like Drishyam, Fitoor, and Golmaal, among others.

