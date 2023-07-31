'RRKPK': How much did Alia, Ranveer, veteran actors earn

Entertainment

'RRKPK': How much did Alia, Ranveer, veteran actors earn

Written by Isha Sharma July 31, 2023 | 05:27 pm 3 min read

Check out the remuneration of the cast of 'RRKPK'

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released theatrically on July 28 to overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film is earning plaudits for Johar's balanced direction, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's crackling chemistry, and the veteran artists' (Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan) mammoth contribution to the romance drama. Wondering who was paid what sum for the film? We have got you covered.

Singh is reportedly the highest paid

The beating heart of the film is the rich and loud businessman Rocky Randhawa, played by Singh. Per Lifestyle Asia, he was paid Rs. 25cr for this lead role, making him the most expensive actor on the team. RRKPK is crucial for Singh's career because it has broken his streak of back-to-back failures, triggered by 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar﻿, and Cirkus.

Here's how much Bhatt made

Johar's blue-eyed girl Bhatt plays Rani, a journalist who falls in love with Rocky, even though they couldn't be any more different in temperament, thought process, and cultural backgrounds. She reportedly pocketed Rs. 10cr for this role. Johar had earlier directed her in her debut film Student of the Year (2012) and has been a producer on many of her projects.

Dharmendra was paid Rs. 1.5 cr

Veteran artist Dharmendra plays Kanwal Randhawa in the film and is an essential character in the story. He was reportedly paid a sum of Rs. 1.5cr for his work in the family drama. In multiple interviews, KJo has expressed gratitude toward Dharmendra for being a part of his project. His work is also remarkable considering the Mera Gaon Mera Desh actor is 87!

Wondering what Bachchan and Azmi's paychecks looked like?

If reports are to be beloved, both Shabana Azmi and Bachchan (who is KJo's frequent collaborator) took home Rs. 1cr each. While the former plays Jamini Chatterjee, Rani's grandmother, Bachchan was roped in to play Dhanalakshmi Randhawa, Rocky's grandmother. Praises are pouring in for both the veteran actors, especially Bachchan, who plays a strict, unyielding matriarch unwilling to accept the relationship between Rocky-Rani.

Meanwhile, here's more about the film

RRKPK marks Johar's seventh feature film in his 25-year-long career in Hindi cinema. He debuted with the iconic love triangle drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai﻿ in 1998. The recently released film also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Karmveer Choudhary, and Aamir Bashir, while the music is by Pritam. Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan﻿, and Sumit Roy have penned the story.

Poll Which genre does Ranveer Singh do better in?

Romance 0% Action 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline