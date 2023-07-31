Vijay Raaz-Rajpal Yadav join Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 31, 2023 | 05:18 pm 1 min read

'Chandu Champion' casting details are out

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the glory of Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic drama was a smash hit at the box office. The actor is currently filming Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion in London. Reportedly, the movie has a lot of buzz and is slated to release in July 2024. News about the cast of the upcoming film is making rounds now.

New actors joining the cast

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "They have roped in Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora (of Farzi fame), and Rajpal Yadav to play key roles alongside Kartik. They have also roped in debutante actress for this movie." The source went on to reveal that the identity of the yet-to-debut actor has been kept under wraps.

More about the film

It will be interesting to see the chemistry between a new female actor and Aaryan. The source also revealed that the upcoming film majorly revolves around the Shehzada actor. It is touted to be a sports drama based on the life of Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar. The project is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

