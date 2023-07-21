It's a boy! Arjun Rampal welcomes second child with Gabriella

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 21, 2023 | 10:33 am 2 min read

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcome second child, a baby boy

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend-model Gabriella Demetriades are in seventh heaven as they welcomed their second child—a boy—on Thursday. This beautiful moment comes as the couple's firstborn, Arik, turned four on Tuesday, making it a double celebration for the family. In April, Demetriades announced the news of her second pregnancy. Notably, Rampal also has two daughters from his first marriage with model Mehr Jesia.

Why does this story matter?

After the news broke out, some fans referred to Rampal as the new "Quad-father" of Bollywood, after actor Saif Ali Khan. Quad-father is someone who is a father of four children. Notably, the Roy actor parted ways with ex-wife Jesia in May 2018, after being married to her for 20 years. Rampal and Jesia have two daughters together, Mahikaa and Myra.

Rampal made the exciting announcement on social media

Rampal shared a picture of a Winnie-the-Pooh towel scribbled with the words, "Hello World," on social media. In the caption, the actor wrote, "My family and I have been blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Both mother and son are doing well. We are filled with love and gratitude." Just three days ago, Rampal shared a sweet birthday post for his son Arik.

Take a look at the announcement post

Industry friends and fans congratulated Rampal

As soon as Rampal shared the news, many industry friends and fans congratulated the couple. Actor Rahul Dev commented, "Big congratulations, Daddy & Mommy," while Divya Dutta said, "Heartiest congrats." Pragya Kapoor wrote, "Finally!! can't wait to meet the little munchkin! The boys are gonna be so excited...love to Gabby!" Meanwhile, a fan commented, "Wishing you and your partner great health and happiness."

Timeline: Rampal and Demetriades's love and relationship

Rampal reportedly met Demetriades at an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009. Despite making appearances together even before the actor announced his divorce from Jesia; the duo managed to keep their relationship discreet until they made it Insta-official in August 2018. In April 2019, Rampal announced Demetriades's pregnancy on Instagram, and in July of the same year, they welcomed their first child together.

