Onir calls out video of 'religious hatred'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 31, 2023 | 05:14 pm 1 min read

Onir calls out an instance of 'religious hatred'

Filmmaker Onir has been vocal when it comes to commenting on socio-political issues in the country. The director does not mince his words and is quite active on social media. Recently, a video has been making rounds on Twitter where a bunch of youngsters are seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa, right when a Muslim man reads namaz. Onir shared the video and condemned the act.

Onir's take on the issue

The PineCone director wrote, "Sad what we are turning into. Both can happen ... both can be respected ... without being an act of defying the 'other.' How easy and simple it is not to make everything into a kind of countering the 'other' and do it for your inner peace.." Many called out this alleged act of "religious hatred."

