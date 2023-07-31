Watch out for these OTT titles releasing in August

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 31, 2023 | 09:28 am 3 min read

From 'Made In Heaven' to 'Heart of Stone,' the audience will be spoilt for choices with the upcoming titles eyeing OTT release in August

Come August and movie-buffs will witness some of the biggest cinema clashes in the theaters. While there's an exciting list of films that will hit cinema halls in August, the OTT world is not short on the entertainment quotient. Here is a list of must-watch and much-awaited films and series that will be released on various OTT platforms next month.

'Choona'

A heist comedy series featuring Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead along with Aashim Gulati and Namit Das, Choona is set to have its OTT release on Thursday (August 3). The recently released trailer of the series promises the show to be a gripped crime thriller that comes packed with scenes infused with humor, and of course, a lot of drama. Where to watch: Netflix

'Heartstopper' Season 2

Get ready for a dose of romance, comedy, and drama as Heartstopper returns with its second season. Featuring Kit Connor, William Gao, Joe Locke, and Yasmin Finney, the British series is based on Alice Oseman's comic and graphic novel Heartstopper. The series which focuses on queer love, will premiere its second season on August 3. Where to watch: Netflix

'Zombieverse'

The unscripted series is basically based on a zombie apocalypse. Set for its premiere on August 8, it's a thrilling game reality show wherein the survivors are stranded in Seoul, infested by zombies. Each member has been given a task that they need to accomplish which will eventually either help them survive or turn them into a zombie. Where to watch: Netflix

'Made In Heaven' Season 2

Zoya Akhtar is returning with the next season of her much-loved series Made In Heaven. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, and Kalki Kanmani, the second season is ready for its debut on August 10. The latest season will see two new editions - Ishwak Singh and Mona Singh, while the other cast will reprise their characters. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Red, White, and Royal Blue'

Releasing on August 11 is the latest movie titled Red, White, and Royal Blue. The cute romantic comedy is based on a novel by the same title. Casey McQuiston's high-profile romantic story is about two royals who initially stage a fake friendship for diplomatic relations but eventually discover romance blooming between them. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Heart of Stone'

All those waiting to watch Alia Bhatt's international debut, have to wait no longer. Set for a release on August 11, the spy action thriller is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Other than Bhatt, it will also star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. It's expected to release in multiple languages. Where to watch: Netflix

'Guns & Gulaabs'

Another interesting title releasing in August, and which should be added to your watchlist, is Rajkummar Rao's upcoming series Guns & Gulaabs. Co-starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead along with Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav. the series will reportedly premiere on August 18. The series will revolve around a family which is involved in crime yet acts innocent. Where to watch: Netflix

