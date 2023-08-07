Sushmita Sen's 'Taali' trailer promises hard-hitting drama

Written by Aikantik Bag August 07, 2023 | 04:48 pm 1 min read

Sushmita Sen's upcoming social biopic series Taali has been in the buzz for a long time and the makers have now released its much-awaited trailer. The movie is slated to premiere on JioCinema on August 15. It revolves around the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant and as per the trailer, Sen promises her career-best performance in the upcoming series.

Storyline and other details

The trailer encompasses Sawant's journey from being Ganesh to Gauri and the difficulties (both legal and social) faced in the journey of seeking rights. The series also addresses the taboo surrounding transgenders in our society. The web series is a much-needed liberation and form of representation for the LGBTQ+ community. It is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar.

