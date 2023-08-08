'Jailer' to 'OMG 2': Every movie coming out this Friday

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 08, 2023

From 'OMG 2' to 'Jailer,' every movie coming out this Friday

It's officially "film frenzy week" as theaters and OTT platforms are bringing an incredible lineup of movies to captivate and enthrall audiences. From the much-awaited clash of blockbusters Gadar 2 and OMG 2﻿ to the highly-anticipated Jailer, this week is brimming with diverse offerings that cater to every cinema enthusiast. Before you make your choice, here's every movie that awaits us this week.

'Jailer' (August 10)

Rajinikanth is ready to rule the box office with the highly-anticipated Jailer—helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar—set to hit theaters this Thursday. With its chart-topping hits and action-packed promising trailer, the film's USA premiere advance sales have already grossed $500K—a historic milestone! The excitement is equally palpable closer to home, where tickets in Bengaluru are priced at Rs. 1,400 even for early morning shows at 6:00am.

'OMG 2,' 'Gadar 2' (August 11)

After the colossal showdown of Barbenheimer, it's time to witness another clash between OMG 2 and Gadar 2—hitting theaters this Friday. Netizens are caught in the dilemma of choosing between two riveting offerings—a satirical comedy-drama, and a cross-border love story. Gadar 2 brings the iconic pairing of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, while OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead.

'Bhola Shankar,' 'Byomkesh O Durgo Rahasya' (August 11)

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is all set to take the box office by storm with his upcoming film Bhola Shankar—helmed by Meher Ramesh—which will hit theaters this Friday. The film boasts a stellar cast of Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Murali Sharma. Simultaneously, another film releasing this Friday is Byomkesh O Durga Rohosyo—directed by Birsa Dasgupta, which is based on Saradindu Bandyopadhyay's eponymous novel.

'Heart of Stone' (August 11)

The much-awaited Hollywood debut of Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone is just around the corner, and we cannot contain our excitement! The film which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix this Friday is already being hailed as a "blockbuster action-packed thriller." In addition to Bhatt, the film features Gal Gadot in the titular role of international superspy, Rachel Stone, along with Jamie Dornan.

'Red, White, & Royal Blue' (August 11)

The last on the list is LGBTQ+ romance Red, White & Royal Blue, which is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. Adapted from Casey McQuinston's bestselling novel, the movie is said to be a "wonderful fairytale," which promises to leave the audience with a smile. It features Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth) and Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella) in the lead roles.

