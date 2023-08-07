Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' to premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Written by Isha Sharma August 07, 2023 | 06:01 pm 3 min read

The first look of 'Saltburn,' which will have its international premiere on October 4 at BFI Film Festival

Director-producer-writer Emerald Fennell's upcoming film Saltburn is all set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 4. The hugely anticipated Hollywood film stars an ensemble of stars such as Rosamund Pike, Barry Keoghan, Carey Mulligan, Jacob Elordi, Richard E Grant, Alison Oliver, and Archie Madekwe. It has been produced by Fennell, Josey McNamara, and actor-producer Margot Robbie.

Why does this story matter?

Fennell shot to acclaim with her black crime comedy thriller film Promising Young Woman (2020), which starred Mulligan in the lead role, alongside Alison Brie, Jennifer Coolidge, Bo Burnham, and Laverne Cox, among others. It marked Fennell's feature film directorial debut and it was nominated in five categories at the 93rd Academy Awards, eventually clinching the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The plot promises a story of thrill and suspense

Per Hollywood media, Saltburn's plot is set in the mid-2000s and will follow Oliver Quick, played by Keoghan, a student at Oxford Univerity. While seemingly fighting loneliness, he meets an aristocratic young man Felix Catton (Elordi), who extends an invitation to Quick to visit Saltburn—his family's luxurious estate. Per Discussing Film, it will be a story of Quick getting obsessed with Catton.

Director-writer Fennell described it as a 'tale of excess'

Here is what Fennell said expressing her gratitude, "I'm honored that our film [will] open this year's BFI London Film Festival. [It has] inspired me so much growing up, one that I followed excitedly from my bedroom on the other side of London." "It feels extra-special that Saltburn, this very British tale of excess, [can] make its international debut at the wonderful BFI."

The film is 'expertly crafted' and 'hugely ambitious'

Kristy Matheson, the festival director, lauded the film as "an expertly crafted and exhilarating thrill ride." "With its exceptional performances, delicious plot twists and a soundtrack of early 21st-century pop bangers; this hugely ambitious film immediately stole our hearts and we can't wait to share it with audiences in London and across the UK this October," Variety quoted her as saying.

Learn a bit more about the film festival

The BFI Film Festival is an annual cinematic convention that takes place in the UK in collaboration with the British Film Institute. This year, it will run from October 4 to October 15. The venues where film screenings and discussions will be held include The Royal Festival Hall, London (where Saltburn will screen), Glasgow Film Theatre, Belfast, Showroom Cinema, Sheffield, and Watershed, Bristol, etc.

