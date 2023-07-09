Entertainment

'Oppenheimer' first non-franchise Hollywood film to have 3am Indian shows

Written by Isha Sharma July 09, 2023 | 04:13 pm 3 min read

Will you watch 'Oppenheimer' at 3:00am?

Are you counting the days till Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer explodes (literally) on the 70mm screen? Well, you're not alone. The demand for the ambitious epic in India is huge, so much so that exhibitors and theater owners will reportedly add shows in the wee hours, too! Oppenheimer is currently smashing it with the advanced openings in IMAX, despite its clash with Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Most people want to catch film in IMAX

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "There is a heavy demand to see Oppenheimer on the IMAX screens. Since most shows are almost sold out, the exhibitors had no choice but to play shows at 3:00am as well." "There are also plans to have midnight shows...at 12:00am. Not just IMAX, normal screens might also play midnight and post-midnight shows as per the demand," they added.

Only franchise movies have seen such unprecedented demand earlier

The source further continued, "What's fascinating is that when it comes to Hollywood films, until now, only the family-friendly Marvel superhero films and Avatar: The Way Of Water have had 12:00am and 3:00am/4:00am/5:00am shows." "Oppenheimer doesn't belong to any franchise or cinematic universe. It's also an adult-rated flick (R-rated). Yet, the demand is such [for early morning shows]," they added.

Know more about plot, source material

Notably, at three hours long, the upcoming film will be Nolan's longest ever. It is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer. It follows the titular protagonist Oppenheimer, who spearheaded the US-led Manhattan Project to create the atomic bomb during the notorious World War II. He will be portrayed by Nolan's frequent associate, Cillian Murphy.

Who's who: Ensemble cast of ambitious drama

The star-studded film, apart from Murphy, features Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, his wife. Robert Downey Jr. will be seen portraying the role of Lewis Strauss, who served on the US Atomic Energy Commission, while Matt Damon will play Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project. Other prominent members include Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, and Rami Malek.

'Oppenheimer' is R-rated: What does it mean?

Florida Times-Union says, "An R-rated motion picture, in the view of the board, contains some adult material. The film may include adult themes, adult activity, hard language, intense or persistent violence, sexually-oriented nudity, drug abuse, or other elements so that parents are counseled to take this rating very seriously." Oppenheimer is Nolan's first R-rated film in two decades. It will release on July 21.

