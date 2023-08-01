From 'The Prestige' to 'Inception': Top IMDb-rated Christopher Nolan films

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 01, 2023 | 03:51 pm 2 min read

Ranking Christopher Nolan films as per IMDb ratings

Not that Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan needs a movie to be the talk of the town, but he's been in constant buzz since his latest film Oppenheimer hit theaters on July 21. It is truly hard to choose films from Nolan's excellent portfolio for a must-watch list because all of them are blockbusters. Here are the top five IMDb-rated films by Nolan for you.

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The 2008 DC film The Dark Knight is the sequel to Batman Begins (2005) and the second installment in The Dark Knight Trilogy. It stars Christian Bale as Batman and late actor Heath Ledger as Joker. Based on the superhero Batman, the film is rated nine out of 10 on IMDb and it became the highest-grossing film of the year.

'Inception' (2010)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead, Nolan's 2010 sci-fi action film Inception is the second highest-rated film on the IMDb list with an 8.8/10 rating. DiCaprio plays the role of a professional thief who steals corporate information using a dream-sharing technology by infiltrating people's subconscious. But, his tragic history is on the verge of dooming the project and his team to failure.

'Interstellar' (2014)

Co-written, directed, and produced by Nolan, the 2014 sci-fi film Interstellar is the third highest-rated IMDb film by Nolan with an 8.7/10 score. The film is set in a dystopian future in which famine and devastating plague have engulfed civilization. It centers on a crew of astronauts who venture through a wormhole near Saturn in quest of a new home for humanity.

'The Prestige' (2006)

Nolan's 2006 psychological thriller film The Prestige starring Hugh Jackman and Bale is based on the 1995 novel by Christopher Priest. Following a horrific event, two stage magicians in 1890s London compete to conjure the greatest deception while risking everything to deceive one another. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, it has 8.5/10 stars on IMDb.

'Memento' (2000)

The 2000 neo-noir psychological thriller film Memento is one of the first Nolan films for his fans and the craze has only increased with every film. It was Nolan's second film after his debut film Insomnia and he was nominated for the Oscars. Memento revolves around a man who experiences anterograde amnesia, which impairs his short-term memory and prevents him from creating new memories.

