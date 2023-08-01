Top-rated black-and-white classic films of Hollywood

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 01, 2023 | 03:34 pm 2 min read

From 'Schindler's List' to 'Casablanca,' a look at Hollywood's top-rated classic films

Even before color cinema became a thing, filmmakers mastered filmmaking using black and white film rolls. Though cinema has evolved over the generations, if you are a true movie buff or a cinema student, you should not miss out on watching these classic Hollywood movies that are a masterpiece in filmmaking. In this listicle, we provide you with IMDb's top-five picks.

'Schindler's List'

Steven Spielberg's epic historical drama, Schindler's List is a must-watch for everyone for more than one reason. Whether it's Spielberg's direction, Liam Neeson or Ben Kingsley's performance, or the plot that shows how Oskar Schindler (Neeson) grows concerned for his Jewish workforce after they were prosecuted by the Nazis during World War II. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Rating: 9/10 stars

'12 Angry Men'

Sidney Lumet's 1957 movie is an American courtroom drama. It's adapted from a teleplay by Reginald Rose that was released in 1954 by the same title. It revolves around a jury comprising 12 men who deliberate on whether a teenager charged with murder should be acquitted or convicted, on the basis of reasonable doubt. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Rating: 9/10 stars

'It's a Wonderful Life'

Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life is a Christmas fantasy drama. Capra didn't only direct it but also produced the film. It is based on Philip Van Doren Stern's 1943 self-published short story and booklet titled The Greatest Gift. The booklet is also said to be based on Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Rating: 8.6/10 stars

'Psycho'

Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 thriller, titled Psycho, is based on Robert Bloch's novel by the same name. Starring Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, and Vera Miles, among others, it received negative reviews initially but is considered one of the best commercial successes of Hitchcock's career. Later, the critics gave it positive reviews as well. Where to watch: YouTube (on rent) Rating: 8.5/10 stars

'Casablanca'

Directed by Michael Curtiz, it is set during World War II. It stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, and Paul Henreid in the lead role, and revolves around an American expatriate who is two minds over whether he should help his former lover and her husband from escaping the Nazis in French Morocco or not. Where to watch: Apple TV+ (rental) Rating: 8.5/10 stars

