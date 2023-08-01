'Made In Heaven' trailer: S02 is poised, grand yet raw

Entertainment

'Made In Heaven' trailer: S02 is poised, grand yet raw

Written by Aikantik Bag August 01, 2023 | 02:21 pm 1 min read

'Made In Heaven' S02 trailer is out

Made In Heaven is currently the most anticipated Indian web series. The wedding drama is making a comeback with its second season after four long years and fans cannot wait anymore. After weeks of promotional campaigns, the makers have finally dropped the trailer. The Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti-created series looks grander and more endearing. The series will premiere on August 10.

Nuanced storytelling is the USP

The structure is quite similar as the Amazon Prime Video series takes us on a journey of India (across socio-cultural strata) through a wedding planner duo's lens. The drama unfolds from the moment the first season ends, and this newer season brings many other unaddressed layers. The ensemble cast includes Shashank Arora, Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, and Kalki Kanmani, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline