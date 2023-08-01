OTT: Dulquer Salmaan's 'Guns & Gulaabs' motion poster is out

August 01, 2023

'Guns & Gulaabs' trailer releases tomorrow

The excitement surrounding Guns & Gulaabs is increasing with each passing day. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in marketing the upcoming crime drama series on Netflix. The series is created by the famous duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK aka Raj & DK. Before the trailer, the makers unveiled a motion poster starring Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday.

More about the series

The poster looks exuberant and projects Salmaan in a charismatic avatar. While sharing the poster, the director duo wrote, "Suave, slick and sharp... what can you say to a guy with a gun, spouting philosophy! Introducing Arjun Varma." The story is set in the '90s and the cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah. This marks Satish Kaushik's posthumous release.

