Though the Twilight series made vampires "popular," the captivating world of the blood-sucking creatures has thrived for decades in Hollywood's history. From timeless classics such as Interview With the Vampire to the new coming-of-age vampire story, Twilight, these bloodthirsty tales have proved to be a rip-roaring entertaining watch. So sharpen your fangs, and dive right into the top vampire films that you can't miss!

'The Lost Boys' (1987)

The 1987 classic film, The Lost Boys, courtesy of Joel Schumacher, is a must-watch! The story follows brothers Sam (Corey Haim) and Michael (Jason Patric) who move to a town with unusually high murder rates. Michael gets involved with a gang that turns out to be vampires, leading Sam to recruit some kids to put an end to the nightmare in an outrageous manner.

'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

Bram Stoker's Dracula remains a timeless and iconic movie that introduced the life and legend of Count Dracula. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film based on Stoker's classic novel, offered a visually stunning portrayal of the Gothic horror saga. Featuring Gary Oldman as the seductive Dracula, who travels from Transylvania to England in search of eternal love, unleashes the terror of Victorian London.

'Interview With the Vampire' (1994)

If you want to dive into the intriguing world of vampires then the Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt-led Interview With the Vampire is for you! Helmed by Neil Jordan and based on Anne Rice's eponymous novel, the film focuses on Louis de Pointe du Lac (Pitt), a tormented and brooding vampire, who recounts his centuries-long existence to a young journalist, Daniel Molloy (Christian Slater).

'Twilight' (2008)

Despite its polarized reception, Twilight holds a special place on the list. The Catherine Hardwicke-helmed supernatural franchise—adapted from Stephanie Meyer's novels—perfectly captures the intense drama between Bela Swan (Kristen Stewart) and the mysterious boy, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). The franchise had so much impact on fans that they are still divided along the lines of "Team Edward" and "Team Jacob" (played by Taylor Lautner).

'Renfield' (2023)

Sink your teeth into Renfield, which was released on April 14! Helmed by Chris McKay, the film features Nicolas Cage as the maniac Count Dracula, and Nicholas Hoult as Renfield—a tortured aid to his narcissistic boss. After serving his master Dracula, for over a century, Renfield who falls in love, begins to question if there's life beyond the shadow of the Prince of Darkness.

