Shoojit Sircar's 'Deep6' to premiere at 26th BIFF

'Deep6' also stars Sumeet Thakur, Maya Ghosh, Sumanta, and Soumitra Chatterjee, who makes a posthumous appearance in the movie

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's production Deep6, featuring actors Tillotama Shome and Chandan Roy Sanyal, will have its world premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). The film will be screened under the "A Window on Asian Cinema" section, which presents widespread themes and styles and comprises new and exceptional films by Asian cine-artistes, a release from the makers read.

The film is directed by Madhuja Mukherjee

Directed by Madhuja Mukherjee, the film is produced by Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Pvt. Ltd, Avik Mukhopadhyay, and Editfx Studios. Deep6 also stars Sumeet Thakur, Maya Ghosh, Sumanta, and Soumitra Chatterjee, who makes a posthumous appearance in the movie.

Honored to have 'Deep6' premiere globally at the festival: Sircar

The iconic Bengali star, who died in November last year, will be seen in an "emblematic scene making it one of his last and beguiling performances," the makers said. Sircar said he is honored to have Deep6 premiere globally at the festival. "I have known Madhuja for many years and it's been a privilege to work with her," the filmmaker said.

It is an extraordinary story of an ordinary woman: Director

The director described the film as a "battleground of love, death, despair, and desire." "It's an extraordinary story of an ordinary woman, Mitul, played with great dynamism by Tillotama Shome who strives to change things which appear fossilized. Amongst the many Kolkata chronicles, this is my story, told from a woman's point of view," Mukherjee added.

BIFF is scheduled to take place from October 6-15

BIFF is scheduled to take place from October 6 to 15. Filmmaker Aparna Sen's feature The Rapist, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal, and Tanmay Dhanania, is another Indian movie set to premiere at the festival in "A Window on Asian Cinema" section. The movie chronicles the journey of three protagonists and how their lives get entwined because of one horrific incident.