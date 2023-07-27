Yami Gautam's 'Dhoom Dhaam' to release directly on OTT: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 27, 2023 | 04:08 pm 1 min read

'Dhoom Dhaam' to release on OTT directly

Yami Gautam Dhar is a prominent name in Bollywood and recently it was announced that she will be collaborating with her husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar in the upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam. Now, reports are rife that the film will be a direct-to-digital release, owing to the actor's reach in streaming platforms. The movie has been sold to the OTT platform JioCinema.

Exciting details about the upcoming film

A source close to the development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and revealed, "The unanimous feedback from all these screenings, which had people from different walks of life has been phenomenal. It will definitely be a breath of fresh air in a time when there is so much dark, gritty content available online." The upcoming film also stars the very adept Pratik Gandhi.

Gautam's recent performances on OTT

However, Dhar will not be directing, but producing the film along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is helmed by Rishab Seth. The source also revealed this upcoming film has been sold at the highest price among other Gautam Dhar's OTT releases. The actor delivered great performances in Chor Nikalke Bhaga and Dasvi. Currently, she is gearing up for OMG 2's release.

