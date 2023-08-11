'Ganapath' to 'Rambo': Tiger Shroff's 2024-2025 slate is impressive

Written by Aikantik Bag August 11, 2023 | 05:35 pm 1 min read

Tiger Shroff has a power-packed artillery and is currently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. With four biggies lined up in the next two years, it is definitely clear that Shroff will be ruling the action genre. Reportedly, the actor is currently wrapping up Vikas Bahl's Ganapath Part 1 in Mumbai, which is slated for a Dussehra 2023 release.

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and informed them about Shroff's plan of action in the next few months. The source said, "After wrapping up Ganapath, he will head to Singham Again. Tiger plays a cameo role in this Rohit Shetty entertainer and will film his sequence during the film's first schedule sometime around September or October."

After his cameo, he will be gearing up for the shoot of Rambo's remake. The film is being helmed by Rohit Dhawan and bankrolled by Siddharth Anand. The Heropanti actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 4 in the pipeline. He has already shot Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. Interestingly, Ganapath makers are planning to unveil the teaser in September.

