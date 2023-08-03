Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' trailer is quirky yet thought-provoking

Written by Aikantik Bag August 03, 2023

OMG 2 trailer is finally here and it has the capability to end Akshay Kumar's box office drought. The recently released trailer is funny, thought-provoking, and promises to tap into an unexplored topic, i.e., sex education in India. After initial struggles regarding the film's certification, it has been granted an 'A' certificate with some audio cuts. The social drama will release on August 11.

The movie revolves around sex education which is considered taboo in India. Kumar will be donning the role of messenger of Lord Shiva in the social dramedy. The Amit Rai directorial is promising and much like its first installment, it has a chance to rake in huge at the box office. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, and Yami Gautam, among others.

