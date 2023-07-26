Will Dhoni try acting? Indian cricketers and their movie stints

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 26, 2023 | 12:58 pm 2 min read

While Dhoni has turned into a film producer, we take a look at other cricketers and their showbiz connections

Former Indian men's cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni has turned into a movie producer with the Tamil movie LGM (Let's Get Married). During the upcoming film's promotional event in Chennai, she revealed that her cricketer husband is ready for his acting debut, provided, he gets a good script. Meanwhile, here are other cricketers and their stints in the film industry.

Dhoni

Although the former skipper is yet to make a debut as an actor, he sure has already turned to showbiz with Dhoni Entertainment. His wife is positive that he is ready for his acting debut. Sakshi said that though he has already been "acting in advertisements since 2016" and isn't camera shy, Dhoni will make his debut when he receives a good script.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan made his acting debut last year with Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's film titled Double XL. Though he didn't have a dialogue, he performed an entire dance act with Qureshi. The film was released on November 4, 2022. Its story revolves around body shaming wherein Qureshi plays an aspiring sports anchor while Sinha was seen as a budding fashion designer.

Yograj Singh

Former cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, Yograj Singh has been a part of a few films such as Teen Thay Bhai and Singh Is Bling. However, his most memorable role is of Ranveer Singh in the sports biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He essayed the role of Farhan Akhtar's (Milkha Singh) coach in the movie.

Kapil Dev

The former captain who brought India its first world cup in 1983, is not new to the camera. Kapil Dev has been a part of various acting projects but in cameo roles. He was seen in Iqbal, Yeh Dillagi, Chain Khuli Ki Main Khuli, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, playing himself. In 2021, a biopic was also made on him, 83, which starred Ranveer Singh.

Sunil Gavaskar

Many years ago, Sunil Gavaskar, who is considered one of the greatest batsmen in the history of international cricket, also had a few cameos. But he made his acting debut as a lead star in the Marathi film titled Savli Premachi. Later, in 1988, Gavaskar was seen in Maalamaal, delivering a cameo appearance. It starred Naseeruddin Shah and Satish Shah in lead roles.

