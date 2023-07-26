Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui discusses 'tolerance' level of Indian audiences

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 26, 2023 | 11:14 am 3 min read

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui made his Bollywood debut in Sridevi's 2017 film 'Mom'

With a career spanning three decades, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui—who made his Bollywood debut in Sridevi's 2017 thriller Mom—enjoys significant popularity among Indian audiences. Notably, the actor's 2019 Pakistani series—Mere Paas Tum Ho—is slated to premiere on August 2 on Zindagi DTH in India. Ahead of it, Siddiqui, in an interview, candidly touched upon the contrasting levels of "tolerance" in Indian and Pakistani audiences.

'We accept Indian artists, cricketers...'

When the actor was asked if art has the power to ease pain by The Indian Express, Siddiqui firmly stated that there is "nothing apolitical." He added, "I believe that our tolerance—in comparison to Indian audience—is much higher. We accept Indian artists, cricketers...we accept everything good about India. But when this thing goes across the border, it becomes very political. I don't know why."

Siddiqui suggested governments should be lenient when art is involved

Recalling the time when Fawad Khan's controversy broke out in 2016-17—Siddique mentioned that during that period, he was shooting for Sridevi's film Mom, and the situation was kept very "hush-hush." "Boney Kapoor (Mom's producer) said that we can't do interviews, public appearances." Siddiqui emphasized that both governments should take responsibility and be a little more lenient, especially when there is "art involved."

He was offered work in India but nothing materialized

When the actor was asked about the aftermath of the ban, he responded, "I was thinking to have my career in India. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's manager was in touch with me...he was offering me some work...but then it didn't happen. No regrets, really." Siddiqui also mentioned that he believes a majority of Indian people still love them, and they love Indians as well.

A look back: Why Pakistani actors were banned from India?

In the aftermath of the Uri Attacks in 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) banned Pakistani actors from working in the Indian film industry. During that time, producer Ashoke Pandit—a member of IMPPA—explained, "IMPPA paid homage to the martyrs..." A week before this decision, leaders of political parties gave a 48-hour ultimatum to actors like Ali Zafar and Khan to leave India.

Meanwhile, know more about the life and career of Siddiqui

A multi-hyphenate personality, Siddiqui is not only an actor, but also a producer and model who has worked in Lollywood, Hollywood, and made his debut in Bollywood with the film Mom (2017). He owns a production house named Cereal Entertainment, churning out series like Aadat, Ghughi. He appeared in notable drama series, including Aroosa, Pal Do Pal, Meri Zaat Zara-e-Benishan, and Doraha, among others.

