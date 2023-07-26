#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Barbie' energy dominates the world

Written by Aikantik Bag July 26, 2023 | 10:47 am 1 min read

'Barbie' box office collection

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is minting money all around the world like no one's business. The fantasy comedy has received immense love from viewers and critics and it's here to rule the box office. As per Deadline, the movie has earned $414.4M globally. It's pitted against Oppenheimer and has surpassed Christopher Nolan's directorial's collection with ease. However, the Indian box office scenario is quite different.

The film is just at par in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 2.3 crore (early estimates) in India on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 23.25 crore. Somehow, the film is holding its fort on weekdays in India. It will rake in well until the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The ensemble cast is headlined by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

