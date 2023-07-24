Marathi actor Jayant Savarkar dies at 87

Entertainment

Marathi actor Jayant Savarkar dies at 87

Written by Shreya Mukherjee July 24, 2023 | 06:57 pm 1 min read

Jayant Savarkar breathed his last on Monday morning

Veteran Marathi actor Jayant Savarkar has passed away. According to reports, he breathed his last at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday due to age-related issues. He was 87. Apart from a memorable presence in Marathi cinema, the Hari Om Vithala actor was also seen in several Hindi films. He is most notably known for his part in Rohit Shetty's Singham.

'He was admitted to hospital due to low blood pressure'

Speaking to PTI, Savarkar's son, Kaustubh said, "He was admitted to a hospital due to low blood pressure about 10-15 days ago in Thane. Suddenly, his health deteriorated last night. He was put on a ventilator and he passed away around 11:00am due to age-related issues." Apart from cinema, the Vaastav actor was associated with theater and television, too. May he rest in peace.

Share this timeline