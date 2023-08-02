Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' trailer release postponed; here's why

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' trailer release postponed; here's why

Written by Aikantik Bag August 02, 2023 | 04:27 pm 1 min read

'OMG 2' trailer to release tomorrow

Art director Nitin Desai's untimely demise has shocked many in Bollywood. Many of his colleagues took to social media and expressed their grief. Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and revealed that the makers of OMG 2 have decided to pay respect to the departed soul and postpone the trailer release to Thursday, August 3. The film is slated for an August 11 release.

Updated release time and cast of the film

Kumar tweeted, "Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity." He also revealed that the much-awaited trailer will be launched at 11:00am. The social drama has an ensemble cast that includes Arun Govil, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline