#BoxOfficeBuzz: 'Gadar 2' to triumph over 'OMG 2,' 'Bhola Shankar'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 11, 2023 | 11:52 am 2 min read

The mega box office clash is here

The Independence Day weekend is overcrowded with too many big releases. After the humongous opening of Rajinikanth's Jailer, three other biggies are releasing on Friday. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar are locking horns at the box office. However, Gadar 2 seems to have an upper hand and is slated to rake in huge this weekend.

'Gadar 2' to become another blockbuster

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2 is slated to witness an Rs. 35 crore opening in India. The movie has had a cult following for decades and the first installment is a monumental film in Deol and Ameesha Patel's careers. The project is helmed by Anil Sharma and bankrolled by Zee Studios. It also stars Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma.

'OMG 2' might end Kumar's dry spell

In Bollywood, Deol's mega clash is with Kumar's OMG 2. As per Sacnilk, the movie is slated to have an Rs. 9 crore opening. As per trends, this recent release will not be able to rake in much as it is an 'A' rated film. The movie revolves around sex education and the cast includes Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, among others.

'Bhola Shankar' might perform average

Megastar Chiranjeevi delivered a humongous success at the start of the year with Waltair Veerayya, hence fans are anticipating another raging blockbuster. His recent release Bhola Shankar has less buzz and in South India, it is pitted against Jailer. As per Sacnilk, it is slated to witness an Rs. 10 crore opening. The Meher Ramesh directorial also stars Keerth Suresh and Sushanth, among others.

