Parineeti Chopra to star in Dinesh Vijan's musical: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag August 02, 2023 | 04:06 pm 1 min read

Parineeti Chopra has two musicals lined up in her artillery

Dinesh Vijan and Parineeti Chopra were supposed to collaborate for Shiddat 2 but the actor had to opt out due to scheduling conflicts. Now, reports are rife that the duo is set to collaborate in an upcoming women-led musical. Maddock Films is currently bankrolling an impressive slate of films and this is just another feather on the cap.

Exciting development regarding the film

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "It's a delightful and entertaining story centered around an independent woman, with Parineeti playing a bubbly character." The untitled project will be set in the United Kingdom and is slated to start filming form October 2023. The source also revealed that the makers are in talks with Anupam Kher for a pivotal role.

Chopra's upcoming works

Reportedly, the movie will enter pre-production soon and the details regarding the director and other cast members have been kept under wraps. Chopra has a promising lineup of films which includes The Great Indian Rescue with Akshay Kumar based on the 1989 Raniganj coalfield disaster. She also has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh, a biopic on Amar Singh Chamkila.

