Kalki Kanmani opens up on facing racism in teenage years

Entertainment

Kalki Kanmani opens up on facing racism in teenage years

Written by Aikantik Bag July 25, 2023 | 04:46 pm 2 min read

Kalki Kanmani on facing racism in her teenage days

Kalki Kanmani is one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Made in Heaven. Recently, the Shaitan actor opened up about facing racial discrimination at an early age and spoke about her initial days in Bollywood. She also opened up about her growing years in India.

Kanmani spoke about her peers' initial reaction to meeting her

Kanmani is of French descent and while speaking to The Male Feminist, she said, "I saw it (patriarchy) very young because I was asked for drugs. Because I was the only white girl in my group, (so it was about) loose morals, white girls phenomenon." "The minute I would answer back in Tamil, they would be like Akka, sister."

Kanmani's struggle in the industry

The Dev.D actor also spoke about her initial days and recalled an incident where a producer offered her a big break and invited him for dinner. She stated, "I got the drift of it and said, 'Listen, it's not for me. I am not into that.'" Kanmani's notable films include Margarita With a Straw and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among others.

Share this timeline