Happy birthday, Ranvir Shorey: Must-watch films of the actor

Entertainment

Happy birthday, Ranvir Shorey: Must-watch films of the actor

Written by Isha Sharma August 18, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Ranvir Shorey has turned 51. Happy birthday!

An actor who excels as effortlessly in comedy as he does in intense, dramatic roles, Ranvir Shorey is celebrating his 51st birthday on Friday. A former VJ, Shorey's Bollywood debut happened through Ek Chhotisi Love Story in 2002 and since then, he has built a diverse filmography with a fine balance of comedic and dramatic roles. Here are some of his best performances.

'Lootcase'

Lootcase is a complete rollercoaster ride from start to finish and focuses on a lower-middle-class man (Kunal Kemmu) who finds an abandoned suitcase teeming with money to the top. Shorey delivered an enjoyable performance as Inspector Madhav Kolte, a corrupt-to-the-neck Mumbai police officer who is after this bag of money and eliminates everyone who comes in his way. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

'A Death in the Gunj'

A Death in the Gunj marked the directorial debut of Konkona Sen Sharma, who is also Shorey's ex-wife. Shorey played Vikramjeet Chaudhary, a hot-headed and aggressive man who is pitted against the film's central subject, the soft and tender Shutu, played by Vikrant Massey. Tilottoma Shome, Gulshan Devaiah, Jim Sarbh, and Kalki Kanmani were also a part of the drama.

'Sonchiriya'

Hailed by critics as an authentic story about the hinterlands of India that deserved more love, Sonchiriya co-starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others. Shorey's portrayal of dacoit Vakil Singh earned him a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actor. "I liked my role; it's a beautiful story and I was really excited to play a dacoit," Shorey had once said.

'Khosla Ka Ghosla!'

Now considered a cult comedy classic, Dibakar Banerjee's Khosla Ka Ghosla! was released in 2006 and revolved around Kamal Kishore Khosla—a retired middle-class man who endeavors to win his plot back from a corrupt, conniving property dealer. Shorey played Bunty Khosla, Kamal Kishore's eldest son and was one of the primary characters of the comedy-drama. Stream it on Disney+ Hostar.

Share this timeline