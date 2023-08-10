'RRKPK's 'Ro Lain De' music video is about love, despair

Entertainment

'RRKPK's 'Ro Lain De' music video is about love, despair

Written by Aikantik Bag August 10, 2023 | 04:52 pm 1 min read

'Ro Lain De' music video is out

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is winning hearts! The magnificent world of Karan Johar exudes love, light, and hope. The film's music album received adulation after the film was released and now the makers have released Ro Lain De, a sad soothing ballad that comes at a turning point in the film. The Pritam-directed album grows on you with time.

More about the song

The track is crooned by Sonu Nigam and Shilpa Rao, and is about love, despair, heartbreak, and separation. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned another beautiful track and this will become the heartbreak song of the season. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-headlined film is running in theaters and have received praise from critics and viewers across the spectrum. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by karanjohar on August 10, 2023 at 4:49 pm IST

Share this timeline