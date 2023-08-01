Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt reuniting for 'Dulhania 3'? Here's the truth

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt reuniting for 'Dulhania 3'? Here's the truth

Written by Aikantik Bag August 01, 2023 | 05:20 pm 2 min read

'Dulhania 3' is in cards

Attention #Varia fans, it's time to assemble! Yes, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are set to collaborate again on celluloid and this will be another film from the Dulhania franchise. The duo debuted together and has delivered several box-office successes together. Recently, Dhawan spilled some beans regarding the upcoming romantic comedy. Reportedly, it is in a nascent stage.

Shashank Khaitan is working on a script

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Dhawan said, "I feel that's something that we have all discussed as a team a lot. So, there is work that keeps happening on it. Shashank is on it, he is trying to crack a script that will be good enough for mine and her comeback. It's a work in progress." Fans are keeping their fingers crossed.

'Varia' is all about 'Ishq Wala Love'

The duo started together in 2012 with Student of the Year. Both of them went on to become humongous stars of Indian cinema—Dhawan, a true blue bankable star, whereas Bhatt became a blend of both worlds i.e., arthouse and commercial cinema. Their chemistry in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania was loved by people across the spectrum.

Poll Is Varia the best on-screen couple of this generation?

Obviously! The OG Students supremacy 0% No way! Ever heard of DeepVeer? 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline