Ayushmann-Ananya's 'Dream Girl 2' trailer promises a marvelous joy ride

Written by Aikantik Bag August 01, 2023 | 07:09 pm 1 min read

'Dream Girl 2' trailer is out

Ayushmann Khurrana is a breakout star who has carved his niche over the last decade. His upcoming film Dream Girl 2 is a quirky comedy and has been in the buzz. After numerous postponements and rigorous marketing campaigns, the makers have finally dropped the trailer. Much like its predecessor, this spiritual sequel seems to be a full-on entertainer.

Power-packed comedy-drama is a guarantee

The trailer is funny and promises to be the perfect family entertainer. The movie will release on August 25 and it also stars Ananya Panday. The project is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The cast includes Abhishek Banerjee, Annu Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

