Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' teaser is out; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag August 10, 2023 | 03:43 pm 1 min read

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented and genre-defying actors in India. His upcoming acting venture 12th Fail focuses on the UPSC aspirants in India and their struggle to crack one of the toughest competitive examinations. The makers have now unveiled the teaser of the same which focuses on an ongoing rat race. The makers also revealed the release date.

Release date, story, and cast of the film

The social drama is slated to release on October 27 and it is bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The teaser is gripping and gives us an encapsulated scene of what happens in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. The movie is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel of the same name. The cast includes Anant Vijay Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Harish Khanna, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, among others.

